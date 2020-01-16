Stock Alert: Will The Uptrend Continue For TopBuild?

(RTTNews) - Shares of TopBuild Corp. (BLD) climbed 3.86% in Wednesday's trading session before closing at $109.32. The stock is up nearly 130% in the past one year.

TopBuild is an installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry.

In the third quarter, the company had brought back 364,074 shares at $89.76 per share, the third buyback by the company since 2017.

In October, when the company had reported its third-quarter results, TopBuild had raised its full-year revenue outlook to the range of $2.625 billion to $2.645 billion. Analysts have a consensus estimate of $2.64 billion.

Net sales in the third quarter had grown 5.4% to $682.3 million compared with the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted EPS for the quarter of $1.53 beat estimates of $1.39. Adjusted EPS in the comparable quarter last year was $1.23.

In July last year, TopBuild had acquired Viking Insulation, an insulation installation company. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019, Viking had revenue of approximately $9.0 million.

The company is expected to report its fourth-quarter results on February 25.

