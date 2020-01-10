Stock Alert: Will The Uptrend Continue At Nautilus?

(RTTNews) - Shares of fitness products company Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) rose 29.36% in Thursday's intraday trading before closing at $2.82, but well below its 52-week high of $11.83.

The stock is nearly 60% up in the last 4 trading sessions. The trading volume of 3763K was almost 5 times more than the average.

Nautilus expects its right-sizing efforts, which were reported in July last year, will save about $6 million in workforce and shared support cost reductions in 2020.

In the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, the company's net sales decreased 32.2% to $61.7 million from $91.1 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of $0.36 per share missed the consensus estimate of $0.04 loss per share.

Nautilus is expected to report its fourth-quarter results on February 24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.