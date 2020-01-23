Stock Alert: Will The Uptick Continue For Superior Industries?

(RTTNews) - Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) jumped 7.19% on Wednesday before closing at $3.58. Trading volume surged to 4,216 K compared with an average volume of 221 K. The stock has been trading in a range of $2.26- $7.30 in the past one year.

Superior Industries designs and manufactures aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. The company forayed into the European market in 2017 by acquiring UNIWHEELS AG, Europe's leading manufacturer of aluminum wheels for the automotive aftermarket.

For the past three years, the company has been showing steady growth in revenues.

In November, when the company reported its third-quarter results, net sales increased 1% year-over-year to $352.0 million. Net loss for the quarter was $6.6 million, or $0.57 per share, which includes restructuring and net other expense of $0.49 per share. This compares with net loss of $0.7 million, or$0.37 per share, in the prior-year period.

For the full-year, net sales are expected to be in the range of $1.39 billion - $1.42 billion, compared with $1.5 billion last year. Analysts see revenue of $1.4 billion.

Superior Industries is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings results on March 5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.