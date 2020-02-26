Markets
JAZZ

Stock Alert: Will JAZZ's Downbeat Outlook Pull Down The Stock?

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) fell 2.76% on Feb. 25, and closed Tuesday's trade at $127.25. The stock has been trading between $116.52 and $154.24 in the past one year. Trading volume rose to 571K versus an average volume of 483K shares.

The company, on Feb. 25, reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued financial guidance for the fiscal year 2020.

The company's Q4 GAAP net income was $74.0 million, or $1.29 per share, compared to $159.5 million, or $2.64 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income rose to $253.2 million, or $4.42 per share, from $220.0 million, or $3.64 per share, last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

Total revenues increased 22% to $581.7 million from $476.5 million generated a year ago.

For fiscal 2020, Jazz expects GAAP EPS in the range of $5.90 - $7.15, non-GAAP EPS of $12.50 - $13.40, and revenues of $2.32 billion - $2.40 billion. Wall Street analysts estimate earnings of $17.05 per share and revenue of $2.36 billion for 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JAZZ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular