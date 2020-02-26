Stock Alert: Will JAZZ's Downbeat Outlook Pull Down The Stock?

(RTTNews) - Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) fell 2.76% on Feb. 25, and closed Tuesday's trade at $127.25. The stock has been trading between $116.52 and $154.24 in the past one year. Trading volume rose to 571K versus an average volume of 483K shares.

The company, on Feb. 25, reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued financial guidance for the fiscal year 2020.

The company's Q4 GAAP net income was $74.0 million, or $1.29 per share, compared to $159.5 million, or $2.64 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income rose to $253.2 million, or $4.42 per share, from $220.0 million, or $3.64 per share, last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

Total revenues increased 22% to $581.7 million from $476.5 million generated a year ago.

For fiscal 2020, Jazz expects GAAP EPS in the range of $5.90 - $7.15, non-GAAP EPS of $12.50 - $13.40, and revenues of $2.32 billion - $2.40 billion. Wall Street analysts estimate earnings of $17.05 per share and revenue of $2.36 billion for 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.