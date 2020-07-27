Stock Alert: Wilhelmina International Hits New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (WHLM), which is engaged in the fashion model management business, are gaining more than 115 percent or $4.32 in Monday's morning trade to $8.05 after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $9.70 depsite no specific news that could move the stock.

U.S. stocks are higher on Monday amid optimism about additional fiscal stimulus after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Republicans have finalized their new coronavirus relief legislation. Positive sentiment was also generated after a Commerce Department report showed that durable goods orders continued to move sharply higher in the month of June.

Wilhelmina has traded in a range of $2.35 to $9.52 in the past 52 weeks.

