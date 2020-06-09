Stock Alert: Whiting Petroleum Falls 36%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp. (WLL) are tumbling more than 36 percent or $1.27 in Tuesday's morning trade at $2.21 despite the absence of any stock-specific news. The stock has traded in a range of $0.25 to $19.68 in the past 52 weeks.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, reflecting profit taking as traders cash in on the strong gains posted in recent sessions. However, traders generally remained optimistic about a quick economic recovery as businesses reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.38 to $37.81 a barrel after tumbling $1.36 to $38.19 a barrel on Monday.

Denver, Colorado-based Whiting Petroleum is an independent oil and gas company. On April 1, 2020, Whiting Petroleum and its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.