Stock Alert: Wheaton Precious Metals Gains 6%

(RTTNews) - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) shares are rising on Monday morning trade, despite no specific corporate news to influence share movement. The U.S. indices are trading higher today morning. WPM shares have been trading positive since January 27.

Currently, the shares are at $43.65, up 6.28 percent from the previous close of $41.07. The shares have traded in a range of $18.66-$57.89 on average volume of 2,429,173 for the last 52 weeks.

