Stock Alert: What's The Buzz About MEDNAX (MD)?

(RTTNews) - Shares of MEDNAX Inc. (MD) have climbed over 5% in the last 4 trading days.

The company partners with hospital clients and provides neonatology, anesthesiology, radiology, maternal-fetal medicine, and other pediatric services. It has about 570 hospital contracts.

In an SEC filing, dated Dec.11, MEDNAX has revealed that Starboard Value and Opportunity Master Fund Ltd has made an investment in the Company. Starboard has submitted nominations for a majority slate of directors at the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

According to The Wall Street Journal, "Starboard Value is persuading MEDNAX to sell part or all of itself".

MD is currently up 1.31% trading at $27.13.

