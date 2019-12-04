Stock Alert: What's In Store For Medallia (MDLA)?

(RTTNews) - Shares of Medallia Inc. (MDLA) are down 29% from their high of $44.72 recorded on July 25, 2019.

Medallia is a cloud software company providing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Customer Experience Management (CEM) and Enterprise Feedback Management (EFM) software and services to a wide range of industries. As of July 31, 2019, the Company had 613 customers.

The Company has significantly improved its revenue and gross profit over the years. Its fiscal year ends in January.

Metrics 2018 2019 H1FY2020 Revenue $261.19Mln $313.64Mln $189.29Mln Gross Profit $165.42Mln $197.74Mln $121.81Mln Net Loss $70.36 Mln $82.23Mln $40.84Mln Loss/Share $3.12 $3.07 $1.10

Medallia made its NYSE market debut on July 19, 2019. The lock-up expiration date is January 15, 2020.

The Company priced its IPO at $21 per share, but opened the first day of trading at $34 and closed at $37.05. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $31.57, up 2.47%.

