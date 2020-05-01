Markets
WY

Stock Alert: Weyerhaeuser Loses 14%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, are down more than 14% Friday morning.

Today, The company said in its quarterly results that it is taking measures to enhance financial flexibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including reducing Capex, lowering non-essential expenses, refinancing 2021 maturities and suspending quarterly dividend.

Looking forward, Weyerhaeuser expects second-quarter earnings to be significantly lower than first quarter. In late March, market demand for Southern sawlogs began to decrease sharply due to the severe economic impact of COVID-19. The company is planning to reduce production of its wood products.

However, first-quarter results were better-than-expected.

Net earnings in the first quarter were $150 million, or $0.20 per share compared with net loss of $289 million, or $0.39 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding items, earnings of $0.18 per share beat the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.13.

Net sales for the quarter were $1.7 billion, up from $1.6 billion in the same period last year. The consensus estimate was at $1.65 billion.

WY is currently trading at $18.68. It has traded in the range of $13.10- $31.58 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular