Stock Alert: Westwater Up 6%

(RTTNews) - Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) shares are rising more than 5 percent on Friday morning trade, despite no specific announcement from the company.

Currently, the shares are at $8.27, up 6.03 percent from its previous close of $7.80. For the 52-week period the shares have traded in a range of $0.25 to $14.50 on average volume of 10,922,580.

On Thursday, the energy materials development company had announced that it has taken delivery of 30 metric tonnes of natural flake graphite concentrate for a battery graphite product pilot plant in Germany.

