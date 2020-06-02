Stock Alert: Westwater Resources Surges

(RTTNews) - Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade as it reported a narrower loss per share for the first quarter and said its battery graphite business is continuing on-track toward operation of a pilot plant. The company expects to manufacture battery graphite in bulk quantities in the fourth quarter of 2020. The shares are currently at $3.03, up $51.50 percent from its previous close of $2.00. Further, the company said the uranium prices are on a higher side and the demand for nuclear fuel is expected to continue driving the price higher in the near term. The company reported net loss of $3.287 million, compared to loss of $3.174 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, loss was $0.82, narrower by 61.9 percent than $2.15 reported a year ago.

