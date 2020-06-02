Stock Alert: Western Union Rises 11% As Transactions Continue To Improve

(RTTNews) - Shares of The Western Union Company (WU) are climbing more than 11% Tuesday morning after the company cited positive transaction trends for its Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) business in May during Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said its digital transactions increased 39% in April and 51% in May.

"We are encouraged that our money transfer transaction trends continue to improve as the disruptive effect of COVID-19 appears to be lessening. Importantly, the strong growth we are seeing in our digital business is especially impressive given that our digital money transfer business was already over $600 million of revenue in 2019, and it confirms that our digitally focused growth strategy is positioning us well for the future," said Western Union President and CEO Hikmet Ersek.

Western Union stock is currently trading at $23.11. It has traded in the range of $17.39- $28.44 in the past 52-weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.