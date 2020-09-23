Stock Alert: Western Digital Jumps 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of data storage solutuons provider Western Digital Corporation (WDC) are climbing more than 9% Wednesday morning at $40.10. The stock has traded in the range of $27.40- $72 in tha last 52 weeks.

The company today announced its expanded family of WD Purple storage solutions, including the industry's highest capacity 18TB surveillance HDD for DVRs, NVRs and analytics appliances, and the 1TB WD Purple SC QD101 microSD card for AI-enabled cameras.

All WD Purple drives are optimized to help reduce frame loss and pixelation, improve overall video playback and enhance streaming for 24x7 workloads as the industry broadens the use of deep learning and analytics.

Tuesday Western Digital had announced a significant step in the ongoing process of making the flash and hard disk drives (HDD) into two business units by appointing industry veteran Robert Soderbery as executive vice president and general manager of its new Flash business unit.

