Stock Alert: West Pharmaceutical Jumps 7.51% After Earnings Results

(RTTNews) - West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) jumped $12.18 or 7.51% on Thursday after the medical instruments supplier reported higher fourth-quarter earnings. The stock closed the day's trade at $174.38, close to its 52-week high of $175.11

Net income in the fourth quarter was $63.9 million or $0.84 per share compared with $52 million or $0.69 per share in the comparable quarter last year. Adjusted EPS of $0.82 beat the consensus estimates by $0.10.

Net sales for the quarter grew 11.4% year-over-year to $470.6 million.

For the full-year, the company expects net sales to be in a range of $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion and EPS between $3.45 and $3.55. Analysts estimate earnings of $3.51 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

Early this month, West Pharmaceutical has introduced some innovative pharmaceutical containment and closure products.

"....with new product and services offerings, we are poised to deliver another strong year of sales and profit growth for our business in 2020," said Eric M. Green, President and Chief Executive Officer.

