Stock Alert: WESCO Slips 17% After Q4 EPS Miss Street View

(RTTNews) - Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) are losing nearly 17% on Tuesday morning after fourth-quarter earnings missed Wall Street view.

WCC is currently trading at $74.12, down $15.21 or 17.03%, on the Nasdaq.

Fourth-quarter profit plunged to $5.63 million or $0.11 per share from $53.10 million or $1.26 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $1.22 per share, down from $1.32 per share last year.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 96.7% to $4.13 billion from $2.10 billion last year, due to the merger with Anixter that was completed on June 22, 2020.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.33 per share on revenues of $4.12 billion.

