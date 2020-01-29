Stock Alert: WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of WESCO International Inc. (WCC) are currently trading at $53.02, up 34 cents or 0.65%. On January 3, 2020, the stock touched a 52-week high of $61.32. The stock touched a 52-week low of $42.03 touched on August 19. Since then the stock has run up more than 25%.

Recent Happenings:

As recently as on Jan. 13, WESCO International and Anixter International Inc. (AXE) announced merger agreement, under which WESCO will acquire Anixter in a transaction valued at about $4.5 billion.

