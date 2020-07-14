Markets
WFC

Stock Alert: Wells Fargo Down 5% On Q2 Loss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) shares are sliding on Tuesday morning trade as it reported net loss for the second quarter and reduced its third-quarter dividend. The shares are currently at $24.07, down 5.19 percent from its previous close of $25.41. The diversified, community-based financial services company recorded second-quarter loss of $2.69 billion or $0.66 per share, while it reported profit of $5.85 billion or $1.30 per share last year. The latest results included an $8.4 billion increase in credit loss reserve as well as an operating loss of $1.2 billion. Revenue for the quarter declined to $17.84 billion from $21.58 billion in the prior year. Net interest income was $9.88 billion, down 18 percent from $12.10 billion in the year-ago quarter. Non-interest income was down 16 percent to $7.96 billion from $9.49 billion in the previous-year quarter. Wells Fargo said it would reduce its third-quarter common stock dividend to $0.10 per share from $0.51 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular