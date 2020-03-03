Stock Alert: Well Tower Stocks Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Well Tower Inc. (WELL) are rising in early trading. Shares are currently at $79.01, up 4.98 percent. No positive news capable of driving the stock up, have been reported today. The Real estate investment trust with a special focus on healthcare infrastructure has been trading down since February 18, however managed to reverse the trend in Tuesday's morning trading. For the 52-week period, Well Tower's trading range was $71.18 to $93.17. The company expects to release its financial results on May 5, 2020.

