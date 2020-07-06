Stock Alert: Weibo Up 17%

(RTTNews) - Weibo Corp. (WB) shares are rising on Monday morning trade as most of the U.S. indices are positive at the open.

The shares of the leading social media company are currently trading at $39.53, up 17.26 percent from its previous close of $33.72.

The company has announced the pricing of its public offering of $750 million notes on June 30, to raise net proceeds of $740 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.