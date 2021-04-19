Markets
WBS

Stock Alert: Webster Financial Down On Agreement To Combine With Sterling Bancorp

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) are down more than 4% Monday morning at $54.53.

Webster Financial and Sterling Bancorp (STL) today announced their decision to merge in an all-stock deal valued at $10.3 billion.

As per the agreement, Sterling will merge into Webster, and Sterling's shareholders will get 0.463 of a Webster share for each Sterling stock they own.

Upon closing, about 50.4% of the combined company will be owned by Webster shareholders and nearly 49.6% by Sterling shareholders.

WBS has been trading in the range of $19.76- $63.81 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular