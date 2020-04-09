Stock Alert: WD-40 Company To Report Q2 Results Today

(RTTNews) - WD-40 Company (WDFC) is scheduled to report its second-quarter results today, April 9, after market close.

The company's primary product is multi-usable WD-40, that protects metal from rust and corrosion, penetrates stuck parts, displaces moisture and lubricates almost anything.

On average, 2 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $1.21 per share on $103.1 million in the quarter.

Except in the last quarter, the company had outperformed in all the previous three quarters.

Last month WD-40 had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, payable April 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on April 17.

