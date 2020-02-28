Stock Alert: Wayfair Falls 18% Following Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Wayfair Inc. (W) are losing more than 18 percent in the morning trade on Friday at $57.37, after the online furniture retailer reported a wider-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter.

The stock has traded in a range of $52.41 to $173.72 in the past 52 weeks.

Friday, the company said its fourth-quarter net loss widened to $330.22 million or $3.54 per share from $143.85 million or $1.59 per share loss in the prior-year period.

Excluding items, loss was reported at $2.80. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $2.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

However, total net revenue grew 25.8 percent to $2.53 billion from $2.01 billion last year. Analysts expected revenues of $2.53 billion.

In mid-February, reports quoted a company spokesperson as saying that Wayfair is cutting 550 jobs, or about 3 percent of its workforce. The retailer has been struggling with high costs to run the business and is yet to report a profit in any quarter.

On the other hand, quarterly losses have been widening amid the high costs of importing furniture and home goods from China. Wayfair also has to deal with stiff competition from furniture retailer Ikea and e-commerce giant Amazon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.