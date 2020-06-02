Stock Alert: Wayfair Climbs 12%

(RTTNews) - Shares of online home-goods and furniture retailer Wayfair Inc. (W) are rising more than 12% Tuesday morning. There are no company-specific news to move the stock up.

This home furnishing company is a big winner during the coronavirus pandemic with more than 8-fold jump in its stock price in the recent months. It is currently trading at $187.94, close to its 52-week high of $197.06.

During the Covid-19 store closures many people have turned to online retailers. As more people have started working from home, people needed to furnish their home offices that stood in good stead for the company.

