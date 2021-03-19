Markets
Stock Alert: Wayfair Adds 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Wayfair (W) are climbing on Friday morning trade.

The online destination for the home announced marketing organizational changes. The company announced the retirement of Ed Macri as chief product and marketing officer, while the current Vice President Bob Sherwin will assume the role of chief marketing officer.

Currently, the shares are at $345.89, up 6.13 percent from the previous close of $325.92. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $24.49-$369.00 on average volume of 2,126,530.

