Markets
WVE

Stock Alert: Wave Life Declines 32%; Prices Stock Offering

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical stage genetic medicine company, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) are falling more than 32% Wednesday morning at $10.70. The stock has been trading in the range of $6.61- $39.98 in the past one year.

The comapny today priced its previously announced stock offering of 8,333,334 shares at $12.00 per share.

Wave Life Sciences anticipates nearly $100 million gross proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close on or about September 25, 2020.

The company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WVE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular