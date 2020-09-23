Stock Alert: Wave Life Declines 32%; Prices Stock Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical stage genetic medicine company, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) are falling more than 32% Wednesday morning at $10.70. The stock has been trading in the range of $6.61- $39.98 in the past one year.

The comapny today priced its previously announced stock offering of 8,333,334 shares at $12.00 per share.

Wave Life Sciences anticipates nearly $100 million gross proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close on or about September 25, 2020.

The company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform.

