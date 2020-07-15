Stock Alert: Waters Corp. Rises 13%

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT) shares are trading more than 13 percent higher as most of the major indices are positive on Wednesday on promising study results of coronavirus vaccine.

The company has named Udit Batra as president and chief executive officer to succeed Christopher O'Connel, effective September 1, 2020. Batra with rich experience in Life Science business was most recently with Merck KGaA of Germany.

The specialty measurement company with a focus on chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations has scheduled its second-quarter results on July 28th at 8.00 am ET.

WAT shares are currently at $223.12, up 13.14 percent from its previous close of $198.07.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.