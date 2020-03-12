Stock Alert: Waste Management Drops 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Waste Management Inc. (WM) are currently losing more than 7 percent in the morning trade on Thursday at $101.70 despite the absence of any company-specific news.

The stock has traded in a range of $97.55 to $126.79 in the past 52 weeks.

U.S. stocks once again fell sharply on Thursday after President Donald Trump's address on the coronavirus failed to ease investors' concerns about the economic impact of the outbreak. Trading was temporarily halted after the S&P 500 dropped 7 percent in early trades.

In February, Waste Management had reported a fall in its fourth-quarter profit to $447 million or $1.05 per share from $531 million or $1.24 per share in the year-ago period. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.19 per share, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter rose 0.3 percent to $3.85 billion from $3.84 billion last year.

