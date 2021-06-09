Stock Alert: Washington Prime Group Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Wednesday trade. There have been no announcement from the company today to drive the stock. Currently, shares are at $5.55, up 10.91 percent from the previous close of $5.00 on a volume of 8,261,638. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.69-$16.55 on average volume of 5,059,915.

