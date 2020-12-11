Markets
DIS

Stock Alert: Walt Disney Up 10%

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) shares are gaining on Friday morning trade as Disney announced an exclusive, multiyear deal with Kardashian family for starring in upcoming series.

Currently, shares are at its year-to-date peak of $170.98, up 10.51 percent from the previous close of $154.69 on 19,034,638. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $79.07 to $171.74 on average volume of 9,687,062.

