Stock Alert: Walt Disney Slides 2%

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) shares are declining in morning trade on Wednesday. DIS is currently at $99.12, down 2.03 percent from its previous close of 101.24.

The company has been facing many financial challenges as its theme parks, and amusement parks across the globe were shut down due to coronavirus fear.

In an interview published on Tuesday, Bob Iger, Executive Chairman of the diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate has said it will consider checking of temperatures of visitors when they will be reopening.

The stock had been sliding from its peak, since November 2019 and for the 52 week period the shares have traded in a range of $79.07-$153.41.

