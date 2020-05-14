Stock Alert: Walt Disney Edges Up

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) shares are rising on Thursday morning as it plans to reopen entertainment parks with more restrictions, while its rivals might open a few days before Disney does.

Currently, the shares are at $102.96, up 0.15 percent from its previous close of $102.92. At one point in the morning, the shares were down less than $100. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the company had closed its facilities across the globe. The theme parks in China have been down since January until it opened one recently.

