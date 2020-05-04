Stock Alert: Walt Disney Co.

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) shares are currently trading at $101.82, down $3.68 or 3.48%, on the NYSE. The stock is down nearly 30%, about one-third, for the year-to-date period. The entertainment giant has traded between $79.07 and $148.20 in this period.

Disney is set to report its second-quarter earnings on May 5. Wall Street analysts' currently expect the company to report earnings of $0.88 per share and revenues of $17.81 billion. The company had reported earnings of $1.61 per share on revenues of $14.9 billion last year.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had mostly negative effect on Disney. On the negative side, the conglomerate had to close down its theme parks around the world, stop production and release of movies and the absence of any live sports has also affected its sports network ESPN.

Disney's ESPN has been severely impacted by lack of any live sports. The company's contract with the NBA is reportedly costing Disney more than $2 billion. However, the NBA plans to finish its season by playing games in remote locations.

For the last fiscal year, the parks, experiences and products segment accounted for 38% of total revenues, while studio and entertainment division contributed 16 to revenues.

However, on the positive side, Disney+, the company's streaming service, surpassed 50 million paid subscribers globally within 5 months of its US launch. But, it would not be enough to offset the losses made in other areas.

The 50 million-milestone was reached as millions of people, who are stuck at home around the world due to lockdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic, are spending more time online. The company last year expected that Disney+ would have 60 million to 90 million subscribers around the world by the end of fiscal 2024.

