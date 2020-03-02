Markets
Stock Alert: Walmart Gains 3%

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) shares are rising in early trading as it plans to launch a membership program to take on Amazon Prime. The testing will start next month and will offer unlimited same-day delivery of groceries from over 1,600 Walmart stores.

WMT is currently trading at $110.84, up 2.93 percent, from its previous close of $107.68.

The shares have been trending lower since mid February. But it managed to trade above 200-day moving average on Monday morning.

