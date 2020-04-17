Stock Alert: Walmart Down 1.5%

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) shares are sliding on Friday morning trade. WMT gapped down at open and currently, shares are at $130.35, down 1.50 percent from the prior close of $129.00. The retail chain store has been gaining for the last few weeks.

The company is expected to report earnings on May 19.

The US stocks have been on an uptrend for the second consecutive week on the optimism that the economy may start opening partially shortly. Further there have been promising early data related to a potential coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences (GILD).

