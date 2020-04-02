Markets
WBA

Stock Alert: Walgreens Loses 6%; Covid-19 Impact Not Yet Known

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) are down more than 6% Thursday morning to touch a new low of $39.40. While reporting second-quarter results today, the company said it is not in a position to forecast the future impacts of Covid-19.

WBA is currently trading at $40.33. It has recorded a 52-week high of $64.50.

Second quarter net earnings decreased to $946 million or $1.07 per share compared with the same quarter a year ago. Excluding items, earnings of $1.5 per share beat average estimate of 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.46.

Sales for the quarter increased 3.7 percent year-over-year to $35.8 billion. Analysts wer expecting $35.26 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular