Stock Alert: Walgreens Loses 6%; Covid-19 Impact Not Yet Known

(RTTNews) - Shares of drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) are down more than 6% Thursday morning to touch a new low of $39.40. While reporting second-quarter results today, the company said it is not in a position to forecast the future impacts of Covid-19.

WBA is currently trading at $40.33. It has recorded a 52-week high of $64.50.

Second quarter net earnings decreased to $946 million or $1.07 per share compared with the same quarter a year ago. Excluding items, earnings of $1.5 per share beat average estimate of 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.46.

Sales for the quarter increased 3.7 percent year-over-year to $35.8 billion. Analysts wer expecting $35.26 billion.

