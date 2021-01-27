Stock Alert: Walgreens Boots Alliance Jumps 10%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) are gaining nearly 10% on Wednesday morning after the company appointed Starbucks executive Roz Brewer as its new CEO.

WBA is currently trading at $53.98, up $4.79 or 9.74%, on the Nasdaq.

Brewer will takeover reins of Walgreens on March 15, 2021. Brewer will also join the WBA Board of Directors upon assuming the role. She succeeds Stefano Pessina who previously announced that he will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of WBA.

Brewer most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, Group President and member of the Board of Directors of Starbucks.

