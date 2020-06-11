Stock Alert: Wah Fu Education Soars 500%

(RTTNews) - Stocks of Chinese education-based companies like Wah Fu Education (WAFU), Tarena International (TEDU), Four Seasons Education (FEDU) and Ambow Education (AMBO) have recorded significant gains on Thursday morning despite no stock-related news to drive the shares. WAFU is currently trading at $14.15, up $11.90 or 528.89%, while TEDU is trading at $2.9399, up $0.5399 or 22.4958%, on the Nasdaq.

FEDU is trading at $1.54, up $0.27 or 21.26%, and AMBO is trading at $2.58, higher by $0.88 or 51.76%.

These micro-cap companies are trending in a similar manner like a few of Chinese financial technology companies did on Wednesday - Jiayin Group, (JFIN), Wins Finance Holdings (WINS) and China Finance Online (JRJC), had closed 727%, 271% and 89% higher respectively.

Meanwhile, stocks of big Chinese education companies like Tal Education (TAL), China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL), GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) and New Oriental Education (EDU) are not showing any big movements today.

