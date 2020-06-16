Markets
VMC

Stock Alert: Vulcan Materials Spikes 9%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) shares are adding nearly 10 percent as the Trump administration is planning a financial infusion of $1 trillion for infrastructure development. The shares of the producer of construction aggregates are currently at $123.53, up 9.36 percent from its previous close of $113.23. The stock has been on a positive trend since the start of this month. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of 65.56-152.49 on average volume of 1,646,695.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VMC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular