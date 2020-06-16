Stock Alert: Vulcan Materials Spikes 9%

(RTTNews) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) shares are adding nearly 10 percent as the Trump administration is planning a financial infusion of $1 trillion for infrastructure development. The shares of the producer of construction aggregates are currently at $123.53, up 9.36 percent from its previous close of $113.23. The stock has been on a positive trend since the start of this month. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of 65.56-152.49 on average volume of 1,646,695.

