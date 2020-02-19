Stock Alert: Vulcan Materials Falls More Than 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of construction materials producer Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) lost $9.80 or 6.67% on Tuesday after missing earnings estimates. The stock closed the day's trade at $137.17.

Net income for the fourth quarter was reported at $141.1 million or $1.07 per share compared with $124 million or $0.93 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Higher segment earnings and solid shipment growth with improved pricing influenced higher earnings.

Excluding items, earnings were $1.08 per share, that missed average estimates of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters by $0.09 per share. The company had some higher-than-expected costs in the fourth quarter.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $1.186 billion from $1.088 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts estimated revenues to be $1.19 billion.

For the full-year, earnings from continuing operations are expected to be between $5.20 and $5.80 per share. Analysts expect earnings of $5.72 per share.

