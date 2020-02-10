Markets
Stock Alert: VTv Therapeutics Stock Up 50%

(RTTNews) - Shares of vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) surged 50% on Monday morning and surpassed its 1-year high, after the clinical-stage drug maker released positive results from a Phase II trial of diabetes drug.

vTv's phase II clinical trial, Simplici-T1, evaluated TTP399 as oral adjunctive therapy to insulin in adults with type 1 diabetes.

The 12-week trial investigated the efficacy and safety of 800mg of TTP399 compared with placebo in 85 people with type 1 diabetes on optimized insulin therapy.

The trial achieved its primary objective by demonstrating statistically-significant improvements in long-term blood sugar for TTP399 compared to placebo at week 12.

Also, the addition of TTP399 reduced total daily mealtime bolus insulin by 11% from baseline.

VTVT is currently trading at $3.15, up $1.05 or 50.00%, on the Nasdaq.

