Markets
VRM

Stock Alert: Vroom Down 18%, Despite Lesser Loss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vroom, Inc. (VRM) shares are sliding more than 17 percent, on net loss for the second quarter.

The e-commerce platform for vehicles reported net loss of $33.34 million, narrower than loss of $63.23 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, loss was $59.22 million or $0.28 per share. Wall Street analysts were looking for loss of $0.36 per share.

Revenue for the quarter edged up $260.89 million from $253.09 million in the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $319.2 million.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects net loss in a range of $0.42 to $0.37 per share. Revenue for the next quarter is in a range of $268 million to $290 million. Street analysts are looking for loss of $0.32 per share on revenue of $457.25 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VRM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular