Stock Alert: Vroom Climbs 12% After Rating Upgrade

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vroom Inc. (VRM) are gaining more than 12 percent or $5.67 in Tuesday's morning trade at $52.10 after an upgrade of the online auto retailer by Goldman Sachs analysts.

According to reports, Goldman Sachs has upgraded Vroom to a "buy" rating from "netural", noting a "long runway for growth" in the auto sales category for the company.

Vroom has traded in a range of $38.46 to $75.49 in the past 52 weeks.

