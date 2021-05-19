Stock Alert: Voyager Digital Down 12%

(RTTNews) - Voyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVF.OB) shares are sliding on Wednesday morning trade continuing the dip since Tuesday. There were no corporate announcements from the operator of the crypto-asset platform today to impact the stock movement. Currently, shares are at $16.05, down 12.41 percent from the previous close of $18.32. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $15.20-$23.90 on average volume of 991,463.

