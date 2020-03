(RTTNews) - Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) shares are slightly down on Friday morning.

The stock of the financial, retirement, investment, and the insurance company is currently trading at $33.13, down 1.13 percent from the previous close. The shares opened at $34.18 today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.