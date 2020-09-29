Stock Alert: VOC Energy Trust Jumps 52%

(RTTNews) - Shares of VOC Energy Trust (VOC) are surging more than 52 percent or $0.71 in Tuesday's morning trade at $2.07 despite no company-centric news that could influence the stock.

Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday as rising coronavirus cases fed concerns about fuel demand and investors looked to inventory data for clues on demand recovery. U.S. West Texas Intermediate or WTI crude futures tumbled $0.82 or 2.02 percent to $39.78 a barrel.

VOC Energy has traded in a range of $1.26 to $5.35 in the past 52 weeks.

