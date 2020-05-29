Markets
VMW

Stock Alert: VMware Up 7%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - VMware Inc. (VMW) shares are rising on Friday morning as it reported higher earnings for the first quarter, while its revenues were up 11.4 percent.

Currently, shares are at $153.20, up 7.50 percent from its previous close of $142.44. The shares gapped down at open, however, climbed to a one-month high. The shares have been trading below its 200-day moving average since the third week of February but climbed above the line on current trading. The company reported first-quarter earnings of $386 million, or $0.92 per share, up from $380 million or $0.89 per share, last year. Excluding items, VMware's adjusted earnings were $640 million or $1.52 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VMW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular