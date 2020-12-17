Markets
Stock Alert: Vivos Therapeutics Jumps 35%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS) are currently gaining over 35% despite no stock-related news to drive the shares.

VVOS is currently trading at $9.16, up $2.38 or 35.10%, on the Nasdaq.

Vivos Therapeutics, a medical-technology company, debuted on the Nasdaq last week. It shares more than doubled in their first day of trading. Vivos sold 3.5 million shares at $6 per share in its IPOS, raising $21 million.

Vivos Therapeutics, founded in 2007, is a revenue-stage medical technology company developing devices for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB), including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

