Stock Alert: VivoPower Touches New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of solar and critical power services company VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) are rising more than 20% Tuesday morning, continuing yesterday's momentum. The stock touched a new high at $4.82 this morning.

Monday, VivoPower had announced preliminary full-year results with revenue growth of 12% year-over-year at $48.7 million, driven by strong growth in Aevitas, VivoPower's Critical Power Services business unit in Australia.

Loss per share on an adjusted basis narrowed to $0.12 from loss per share of $0.66 a year ago.

