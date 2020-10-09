Markets
VVPR

Stock Alert: VivoPower Soars 60%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) surged over 60% on Friday morning after the company said it agreed to acquire a 51% stake in Tembo e-LV B.V.

VVPR is currently trading at $16.23, up $6.14 or 60.85%, on the Nasdaq.

Tembo is a Netherlands-based specialist battery-electric and off-road vehicle company with global sales and distribution channels across four continents. It services a diverse range of sectors - from mining, infrastructure and utilities to government services, game safaris and humanitarian aid - by providing customized light electric vehicles, often for rugged applications.

The company estimates that the potential global addressable market for commercial fleet electric vehicles could be at least $36 billion within the markets in which Tembo is currently active, which presently do not include the United States, Asia or South America.

The purchase consideration will be $4.7 million, and VivoPower will have the option to acquire the remaining 49% of Tembo in the future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VVPR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular