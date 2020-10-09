Stock Alert: VivoPower Soars 60%

(RTTNews) - Shares of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) surged over 60% on Friday morning after the company said it agreed to acquire a 51% stake in Tembo e-LV B.V.
VVPR is currently trading at $16.23, up $6.14 or 60.85%, on the Nasdaq.
Tembo is a Netherlands-based specialist battery-electric and off-road vehicle company with global sales and distribution channels across four continents. It services a diverse range of sectors - from mining, infrastructure and utilities to government services, game safaris and humanitarian aid - by providing customized light electric vehicles, often for rugged applications.
The company estimates that the potential global addressable market for commercial fleet electric vehicles could be at least $36 billion within the markets in which Tembo is currently active, which presently do not include the United States, Asia or South America.
The purchase consideration will be $4.7 million, and VivoPower will have the option to acquire the remaining 49% of Tembo in the future.
